Ally Financial Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,000 BlackRock $BLK

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $7,331,000. Prudent Man Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $2,018,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $40,868,000. Allianz SE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 11,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,435,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 12,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.43, for a total value of $13,565,933.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 251,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,267,354.71. This represents a 4.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,115.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 target price on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $959.00 to $1,210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,151.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock opened at $1,147.8720 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,086.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $992.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The stock has a market cap of $177.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $773.74 and a fifty-two week high of $1,171.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BlackRock will post 47.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.