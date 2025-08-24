Ally Financial Inc. Makes New $862,000 Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Ally Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.72 and its 200 day moving average is $71.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.08 and a 52-week high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 29,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.