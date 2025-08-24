Allstate Corp Purchases 2,224 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 97.8% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $166.7960 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.71 billion, a PE ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.30 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.43 and a fifty-two week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,235,581.28. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 108,590 shares in the company, valued at $17,262,552.30. This trade represents a 8.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,241 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,631. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.38.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

