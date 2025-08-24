AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 25 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,040,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth $2,029,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $604.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on S&P Global from $632.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.69.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $555.93 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $513.79. The company has a market cap of $169.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 29.54%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.