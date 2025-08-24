AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 778 The Travelers Companies, Inc. $TRV

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 778 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,733,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,747,656,000 after acquiring an additional 115,808 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 236.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,507,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,098 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,403,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $899,988,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,329,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $801,979,000 after acquiring an additional 364,379 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,712,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $653,443,000 after buying an additional 291,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wall Street Zen cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Travelers Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $291.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.56.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $276.3390 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.57 and a 12 month high of $279.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. The business had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%.Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $6,419,275.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,387 shares in the company, valued at $13,254,650.91. The trade was a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total value of $9,925,765.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

