AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 374 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,812 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 379.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,094,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,210,751,000 after purchasing an additional 31,736,423 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $658,981,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,757,835 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,364,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971,661 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 10,440.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,964,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 30.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,972,545 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $942,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up previously from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.95.

In related news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson purchased 5,300 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This represents a 57.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $96.6240 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $116.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

