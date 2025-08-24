Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) vs. Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY) Head-To-Head Review

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) and Datalex (OTCMKTS:DLEXY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Advanced Micro Devices and Datalex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advanced Micro Devices 1 12 21 4 2.74 Datalex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus target price of $180.1212, indicating a potential upside of 7.37%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Datalex.

Volatility & Risk

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datalex has a beta of 19.52, meaning that its share price is 1,852% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.3% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Datalex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advanced Micro Devices $25.79 billion 10.56 $1.64 billion $1.74 96.41 Datalex $27.48 million 0.02 -$10.23 million N/A N/A

Advanced Micro Devices has higher revenue and earnings than Datalex.

Profitability

This table compares Advanced Micro Devices and Datalex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advanced Micro Devices 9.57% 7.54% 6.13% Datalex N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Datalex on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products. It provides processors under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Ryzen Threadripper, Ryzen Threadripper PRO, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD PRO A-Series brand names; graphics under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon graphics; and professional graphics under the AMD Radeon Pro graphics brand name. In addition, the company offers data center graphics under the Radeon Instinct and Radeon PRO V-series brands, as well as servers under the AMD Instinct accelerators brand; server microprocessors under the AMD EPYC brands; low power solutions under the AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series brands; FPGA products under the Virtex-6, Virtex-7, Virtex UltraScale+, Kintex-7, Kintex UltraScale, Kintex UltraScale+, Artix-7, Artix UltraScale+, Spartan-6, and Spartan-7 brands; adaptive SOCs under the Zynq-7000, Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC, Zynq UltraScale+ RFSoCs, Versal HBM, Versal Premium, Versal Prime, Versal AI Core, Versal AI Edge, Vitis, and Vivado brands; and compute and network acceleration board products under the Alveo brand. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, public cloud service providers, system integrators, independent distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Datalex

Datalex plc develops and sells various distribution and retailing software products and solutions to the airline industry in Ireland, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company operates in two segments, E-Business and TPF Consulting. It offers Datalex Direct, a customer-centric digital commerce product for travel retailing through airlines’ direct channels; Datalex Merchandiser that enables airlines to deploy intelligent merchandising strategies across channels and touchpoints, generate revenue, and optimize traveler engagement at various points in their journey; Datalex NDC, a new distribution capability (NDC) product that offers airlines full NDC offer and order management capabilities to control, optimize. and differentiate offers; and Datalex Dynamic, which creates and optimizes capabilities by allowing airlines to build customer centric, contextualized, and personalized offers for air and non-air products. The company also provides Datalex China Shopping and Pricing Engine, an air shopping and pricing solution for Chinese airlines; and Datalex Pricing AI, an AI-powered real-time pricing product that enables airlines to move beyond fixed fare classes to a customer-centric world. In addition, it delivers professional and hosting services; and offers online payment processing connectivity services. Further, the company provides IT consultancy services to airlines. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

