3M Company $MMM Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 90,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,479 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,020,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in 3M by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,752,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 755,155 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,471,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,289,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 842,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,682,000 after purchasing an additional 386,093 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $925,859.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,763.43. The trade was a 57.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price objective on 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

3M Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $158.5790 on Friday. 3M Company has a twelve month low of $121.98 and a twelve month high of $164.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $84.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.26.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%.The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 40.61%.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

