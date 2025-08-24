1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $17.76 Million Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 142,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $17,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 534.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown Stock Up 0.2%

BRO stock opened at $96.6060 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.38 and a fifty-two week high of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.09 and a 200-day moving average of $110.10.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Bank of America raised Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Krump bought 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

