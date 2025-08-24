1832 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

1832 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,269 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.41.

CCI stock opened at $103.6630 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $120.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 85.54% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $1.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.83%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

