Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 2nd

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.71 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, September 12th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd.

Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 42.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.8%.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of YUM opened at $147.7230 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.05. Yum! Brands has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum! Brands will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $158.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

