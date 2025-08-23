Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research cut shares of Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Yext from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Yext from $7.50 to $8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.44.

Get Yext alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Yext

Yext Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yext

Shares of YEXT stock opened at $8.9650 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.17. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Yext by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 57,442 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Yext by 21.8% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after buying an additional 185,116 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Yext by 74.1% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 50,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Yext by 88.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 60,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Yext by 127.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 497,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 279,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yext

(Get Free Report)

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.