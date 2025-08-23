Workday’s (WDAY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital raised their target price on Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.76.

Workday Price Performance

Workday stock opened at $221.27 on Friday. Workday has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $232.39 and its 200-day moving average is $242.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,767,675. This trade represents a 10.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. This trade represents a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Workday

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,114,184 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,404,000 after purchasing an additional 515,529 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,600,516 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,124,000 after purchasing an additional 303,713 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after purchasing an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,610,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

