Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Cut to $285.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $314.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.76.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Workday

Workday Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 102.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.33 and a 12-month high of $294.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 72,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.61, for a total value of $17,383,945.11. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,679,111.17. The trade was a 41.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,005 shares of company stock valued at $79,203,523 in the last quarter. 19.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth $318,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Workday by 271.7% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.