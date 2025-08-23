Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $221.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.71. Workday has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.44, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.24.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts predict that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $105,921.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,093,578.22. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total transaction of $1,863,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,675. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 329,005 shares of company stock worth $79,203,523 over the last three months. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,341,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,702,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,722,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $960,454,000 after buying an additional 1,406,088 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

