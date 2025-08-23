Westwood Wealth Management Has $12.25 Million Stock Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ $QLD

Westwood Wealth Management boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for 5.3% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management owned about 0.19% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $12,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA QLD opened at $125.14 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.27.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.