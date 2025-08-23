Westwood Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF $SMH

Westwood Wealth Management grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 775.0% during the first quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

SMH opened at $293.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $284.79 and its 200-day moving average is $247.40. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $302.98.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

