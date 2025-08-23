WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC

Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,061,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 270,358 shares during the period. WEC Energy Group makes up 1.8% of Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC owned approximately 0.33% of WEC Energy Group worth $115,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,179,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 606,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,995,000 after buying an additional 110,786 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 498,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,841,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.0%

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $108.4310 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.89 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.170-5.270 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $3,875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 274,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,447,317.37. This trade represents a 11.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total transaction of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $107.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.