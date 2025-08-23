Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Upgraded to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 target price on shares of Warby Parker and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.06.

Warby Parker Stock Up 3.6%

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of WRBY stock opened at $27.0180 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.92 and a beta of 2.09. Warby Parker has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $29.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05.

In related news, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $1,255,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 28,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,793.17. The trade was a 63.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 6,000 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,349.24. This trade represents a 11.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,607,280. Insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Warby Parker

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the first quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 400.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 111.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Warby Parker by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

