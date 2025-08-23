Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Research Coverage Started at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VRT. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Vertiv Trading Down 0.5%

VRT opened at $125.9970 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.77. Vertiv has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.940-1.000 EPS. Analysts forecast that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.0%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

Insider Activity

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total value of $5,590,383.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 18,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,590.08. This trade represents a 68.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This trade represents a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the second quarter worth about $1,490,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vertiv in the second quarter valued at approximately $385,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $999,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,903,000. Finally, Tactive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

