Veritex Holdings, Inc. $VBTX Position Increased by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 133.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,467 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Veritex by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Veritex by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Veritex by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Veritex during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,803,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,149,000 after purchasing an additional 125,189 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair upgraded Veritex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veritex from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Veritex from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Veritex in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veritex has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $33.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.16. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $33.69.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $109.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.91 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 14.83%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

In other Veritex news, EVP Angela Harper sold 47,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $1,544,566.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,931,938.71. This represents a 44.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cara Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,111.16. The trade was a 36.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 320,699 shares of company stock valued at $10,361,627. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

