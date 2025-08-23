VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in VeriSign by 491.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,142 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in VeriSign by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in VeriSign by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total transaction of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 47,706 shares of company stock worth $13,225,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VeriSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $269.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.20. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.62 and a one year high of $310.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information services provider to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

