Ventas, Inc. $VTR Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 895,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 92,150 shares during the period. Ventas accounts for 3.0% of Aew Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned 0.20% of Ventas worth $61,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,334.6% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ventas from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $695,702.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,219,843. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 29,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total transaction of $2,033,536.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,364 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,250.36. This trade represents a 14.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,340 shares of company stock worth $20,221,787. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Ventas stock opened at $67.7150 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.68 and a 12-month high of $71.36.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.61%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.410-3.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

