Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM Shares Sold by Caitlin John LLC

Caitlin John LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Caitlin John LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $139.16 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $112.05 and a 12 month high of $139.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The firm has a market cap of $63.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

