Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 793 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,495 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,423,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 67,989 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,097,034 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after acquiring an additional 505,278 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 72,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HBAN shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.68.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day moving average is $15.68.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 13,700 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $216,323.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 337,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,335,109.41. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

