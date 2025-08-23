Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 72 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 574 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,433,585,000 after purchasing an additional 509,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,940,505,000 after purchasing an additional 304,399 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,664,818 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,350,083,000 after purchasing an additional 356,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,574,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,076,903,000 after purchasing an additional 570,674 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $1,204.65 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $660.80 and a 52 week high of $1,341.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,231.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $511.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The firm had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,425.00 price target (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,297.66.

In other Netflix news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total transaction of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,161.21, for a total value of $795,428.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,286,026.11. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

