Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Purchases 730 Shares of The Trade Desk $TTD

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,375,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,696,000 after acquiring an additional 99,634 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 45,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 218,246 shares in the company, valued at $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $53.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $42.96 and a 1-year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

