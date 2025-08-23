Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 175.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 69.2% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

General Mills Price Performance

General Mills stock opened at $50.1360 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.59 and a 12-month high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s payout ratio is 59.51%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.