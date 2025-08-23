Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,118,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 568,514 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 496,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,931,000 after acquiring an additional 192,411 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 53,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $126.8570 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.08 and a current ratio of 7.08. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.76. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $623.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.79 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 48.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 40.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. Colliers Securities started coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sun Communities from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.43.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

