Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 38,220.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,191,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 152.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,354,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,414,000 after purchasing an additional 817,384 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at $109,120,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cummins by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,283,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,331,000 after purchasing an additional 321,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Cummins by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,883,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,807 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Up 2.0%

CMI opened at $402.0750 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $260.02 and a one year high of $408.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.53.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 34.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMI. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cummins from $342.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cummins from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $370.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cummins

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Jennifer Mary Bush sold 520 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.13, for a total value of $201,827.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 15,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,872,406.90. This trade represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,118,659.91. This trade represents a 20.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,179 shares of company stock valued at $9,636,871. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.