Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,292,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,321,000 after purchasing an additional 900,283 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,555,000 after purchasing an additional 494,637 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,334,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 24,544.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 136,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,340,000 after purchasing an additional 136,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,098.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Hamilton Lane from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $163.14.

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $156.75 on Friday. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a one year low of $124.10 and a one year high of $203.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Hamilton Lane’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 19th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.54%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

