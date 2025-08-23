United Rentals, Inc. $URI Stock Position Lifted by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $921,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $929.7890 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $937.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $821.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $713.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $59.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $760.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $865.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.64.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

