Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $1.31, Zacks reports. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 23.65% and a return on equity of 217.49%. The business had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 30.2%
NYSE UI opened at $508.5990 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $423.25 and a 200-day moving average of $373.02. Ubiquiti has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $514.00.
Ubiquiti Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $247.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $369.50.
Ubiquiti Company Profile
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.
