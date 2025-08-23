U.S. Bancorp $USB Shares Sold by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 156,262 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of U.S. Bancorp worth $113,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 12.1% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 52,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 175,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,427,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 78,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 10,137 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. The trade was a 25.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USB. Wall Street Zen upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $48.2410 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%.The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

