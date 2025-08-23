Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,737,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,315,000 after buying an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at about $10,459,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 12.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 431,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,516,000 after buying an additional 47,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. JP Morgan Cazenove dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bernstein Bank lowered Tyson Foods to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.25.

NYSE TSN opened at $57.5860 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.59. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $66.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 1.45%.The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tyson Foods has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Tyson Foods announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to buyback 43,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

