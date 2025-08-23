Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 371,947 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF $PGX

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 94.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,947 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.24. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $12.54.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

