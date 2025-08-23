Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Reduces Position in American Express Company $AXP

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 4,542 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.77, for a total transaction of $1,709,235.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 20,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,312,049.47. This trade represents a 21.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,764.83. This trade represents a 65.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,219 shares of company stock worth $40,555,901 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP opened at $318.9630 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $308.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.10. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $329.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. American Express’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

