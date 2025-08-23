Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Confluent, Inc. $CFLT

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Confluent were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Confluent by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,620,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after buying an additional 1,791,588 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,510,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,173,000 after purchasing an additional 654,827 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,880,000 after purchasing an additional 459,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth $48,547,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Confluent by 901.4% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,547,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Confluent in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.36.

Confluent Price Performance

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Confluent had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $282.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Confluent has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.090-0.100 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.360-0.360 EPS. Analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Confluent

In other Confluent news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 37,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $642,527.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 377,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,425,340.96. This represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 26,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $443,909.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 636,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,497.96. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 627,117 shares of company stock worth $13,017,274. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

Featured Stories

