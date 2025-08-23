Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 33.3% in the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 21,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 643,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 140,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,289 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial set a $199.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.74.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of DLR opened at $166.9370 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $172.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.150-7.250 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

