Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 426.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 3.2% increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Treasury Wine Estates Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -33.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.
About Treasury Wine Estates
