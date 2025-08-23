Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Treasury Wine Estates Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 426.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 3.2% increase from Treasury Wine Estates’s previous dividend of $0.04.

OTCMKTS:TSRYY opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a PE ratio of -33.78. Treasury Wine Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.66.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

