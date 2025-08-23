Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Trading Down 25% – Here’s Why

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) were down 25% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 106,102 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 84,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Torq Resources Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -147.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

Torq Resources Company Profile

Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.

