The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX Shares Bought by Groupe la Francaise

Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 43.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,368 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Groupe la Francaise’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $11,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 736,616 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in TJX Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 167,169 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $20,196,000 after buying an additional 29,158 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in TJX Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 2,891,186 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $349,284,000 after buying an additional 144,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 387,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,989,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.58.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $136.3790 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $152.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.17. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $111.22 and a one year high of $145.58.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 58.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

