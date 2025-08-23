Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.6667.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Textron from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th.

In related news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total transaction of $2,265,457.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 144.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,664,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $213,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Textron during the first quarter worth $89,403,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Textron by 6,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,236,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,485 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Textron during the second quarter worth $66,446,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in Textron by 270.7% during the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,005,843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,759,000 after purchasing an additional 734,478 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXT opened at $81.4280 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Textron has a 1 year low of $57.70 and a 1 year high of $91.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.87. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Textron has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Textron will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

