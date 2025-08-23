Sysco Corporation $SYY Shares Purchased by Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank lifted its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,904 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Cadence Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $5,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 56,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,504,320. This trade represents a 41.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald L. Phillips sold 6,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $509,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 34,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,724. This trade represents a 15.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $6,766,059. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $80.2010 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.38. Sysco Corporation has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.83.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. Sysco had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 109.52%. The firm had revenue of $21.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sysco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SYY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

