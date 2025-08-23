Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $297.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $288.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $298.36.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

