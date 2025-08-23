StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.
StarHub Price Performance
Shares of StarHub stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.3250 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.
StarHub Company Profile
