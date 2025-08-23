StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.19

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1874 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 410.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th.

StarHub Price Performance

Shares of StarHub stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. StarHub has a 1-year low of $8.3250 and a 1-year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.23.

StarHub Company Profile

StarHub Ltd provides communications, entertainment, and digital solutions for individuals and corporations in Singapore. It operates through two segments, Telecommunications and Cyber Security. The company provides television subscription and broadcasting services; broadband access, high speed wholesale broadband, and information security systems integration services; and security consultancy services; and information security and network security surveillance services.

