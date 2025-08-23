Sprott Inc. Sells 778,271 Shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. $PZG

Sprott Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PZG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 973,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 778,271 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 1.44% of Paramount Gold Nevada worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Gold Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 4.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PZG. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $1.70 target price on shares of Paramount Gold Nevada in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.70.

NYSEAMERICAN PZG opened at $0.8423 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.68. Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.3120 and a 12-month high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.12.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds principal interest in the Sleeper gold project, which comprises 2,474 unpatented mining claims totaling approximately 44,917 acres located in Humbolt County, Nevada.

