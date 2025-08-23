Sprott Inc. Invests $216,000 in Valaris Limited $VAL

Sprott Inc. purchased a new stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VAL. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Valaris by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Valaris by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Valaris by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Valaris by 11.5% during the first quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Valaris stock opened at $49.1530 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.17. Valaris Limited has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $65.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Valaris ( NYSE:VAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $615.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.70 million. Valaris had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 11.18%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Valaris Limited will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAL. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valaris in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Valaris from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Valaris in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Fearnley Fonds cut Valaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Valaris from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

