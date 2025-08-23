Sprott Inc. Has $48,000 Stake in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Sprott Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 34.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sibanye Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 45,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $2,468,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 111,259 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $8.3250 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Sibanye Gold Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

