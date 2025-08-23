Sprott Inc. Buys New Shares in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

Sprott Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in International Seaways by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in International Seaways by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the first quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Price Performance

Shares of INSW opened at $44.7680 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $37.10. International Seaways Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.84.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. International Seaways had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $188.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INSW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $124,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 52,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,125.55. This trade represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $77,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 194,771 shares in the company, valued at $7,545,428.54. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock worth $760,260 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Stories

